Border of Broken Dreams: 65,000 Myanmar Refugees Find Fragile Hope in Northeast India

In contrast, Manipur hosts about 5,400 refugees, mainly in the border district of Kamjong. The response here has been more security-driven, with the state forming Special Task Forces (STFs) to identify and manage undocumented migrants. The central government has supported biometric registration efforts, with the Assam Rifles reporting 42,000 Myanmar nationals mapped since December 2024 under the Free Movement Regime.

Meanwhile, New Delhi has also seen a smaller wave of migration. According to a recent UNHCR report, approximately 6,800 refugees from Myanmar have registered with the agency in the capital. However, only a fraction have been granted official refugee status due to slow processing and the absence of a national asylum law.