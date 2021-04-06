BPF & BJSM slam Police official for manhandling Minister's PSO

OUR CORRESPONDENT



KOKRAJHAR: The president of Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and former chief of BTC, Hagrama Mohilary and the Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Mancha (BJSM) on Monday expressed strong resentment over the incident that happened at the residence of BPF candidate and Minister Pramila Rani Brahma, and condemned it.

Mohilary said that it was unfortunate that a police officer could demonstrate excessive power in the residence of a Minister. He also said that the Kokrajhar Superintendent of Police 'misused' his power.

Meanwhile, BJSM president Janaklal Basumatary said that it was high-handedness on the part of the Kokrajhar SP. He quoted the SP as saying that the PSO of Minister Pramila Rani Brahma obstructed the police from performing their duty. "They manhandled and took him to the police station. Did they not obstruct the PSO from performing his duty?" he questioned.

"The police cannot enter the boundary of a residential house. As the crowd had started dispersing, there was no need for police to enter the residential complex of Pramila Rani Brahma.

"Her PSO is duty bound to obstruct the police party or any party that enters her residential complex. Police over reacted in this case," he added.

