BPF candidate and Kokrajhar SP clash over alleged violation of law

KOKRAJHAR: Arguments and counter-arguments were made by sitting MLA of the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), Pramila Rani Brahma — who is contesting for the seventh term from 30-Kokrajhar East — and Kokrajhar Superintendent of Police Rakesh Roushan over alleged violation of law and order. A clash took place at around 9.30 pm in the residence of Brahma.

On receiving information that hundreds of people had gathered in front of Brahma's residence here, even after the end of campaign at 6 pm, a police team led by SP Roushan rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd from the site. During that time, scuffle took place between the police team and the crowd. The police allegedly had to take strong steps to disperse the crowd. The incident was informed to Brahma who came out of her residence and inquired about the matter.

A brief argument took place between Brahma and SP Rakesh Roushan over breach of model code of conduct and Section 144 CrPC. In the meantime, the PSO of Brahma was allegedly slapped by SP for alleged resistance; and, he was later taken to the police station.

Talking to media persons, senior BPF leader and contesting candidate Pramila Rani Brahma said that the SP broke the law of land adding that he entered her residence and started a rampage there. "I am a candidate, the campaign has come to an end; and, my workers came to my house to give their reports of their respective places. How can the SP enter my residence and argue that I am no longer a Minister but a candidate?" she said, pointing out that there was no female officer in the police team to handle the women supporters and workers. She also claimed that she did not violate the law.

Meanwhile, SP Rakesh, during a press briefing at around 10.30 pm, said that though Section 144 CrPC was in force and the campaigning time ended at 6 pm; even after 9 pm, hundreds of people gathered in front of Brahma's residence. He said that gathering of more than five persons had been restricted as per Section 144 CrPC and MCC (Model Code of Conduct) did not allow for massive gathering after the end of campaigning time. He also said there were evidences of people's gathering and violation of law.

On the other hand, there were reports of miscreants burning down the election sub-office of the BPF at Debargaon at around 2 am that same night. Minister Brahma alleged that the office was burnt down by United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) supporters. However, the UPPL said that there was no question of burning someone's election sub-office after the end of campaign. Sources claimed that it was just a ploy to cover up the incident that happened at Brahma's residence as she had violated the law.

