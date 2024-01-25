BPF president and former BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary to field candidates in 2 Lok Sabha seats in BTR

KOKRAJHAR: BPF president and former BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary has his eyes set on two Lok Sabha seats in BTR in 2024 as his first attempt to take over BTC in 2025. He also has the aim of sending BPF’s representatives to Dispur in the 2026 Assembly election.

Mohilary, while attending a huge public gathering of the BPF at Haloadol two days ago, said the BPF had been receiving tremendous public response and faith ahead of the parliamentary election. He said that the joining of leaders to his party from the Salakati area itself has indicated the BPF’s gain. He asked BPF workers to dedicate themselves to the interests of common people.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the meeting, Mohilary said BPF would field its own candidates both in Kokrajhar and Darrang-Udalguri parliamentary constituencies without forging any alliance with any other party. He said that while the poll battle in Kokrajhar will take place among the BPF, UPPL-BJP alliance, and Congress, in Darrang-Udalguri, the battle will be among the BPF, BJP, and Congress. He said there had been 11 lakh voters in the Darrang-Udalguri seat, and they needed just 6 lakh votes. He asked BPF workers to make sure to collect 1 lakh votes each in 6 BTC constituencies that fall under the Darrang-Udalguri HPC.

Mohilary disclosed his clear arithmetic of winning both Kokrajhar and Darrang-Udalguri parliamentary seats in 2024 and being part of either the NDA or I.N.D.I.A. at the Centre, where the BPF will move for a ministerial berth in the Union cabinet. He said in 2025, the BPF will recapture maximum seats in the BTC election, reclaiming power in the BTC, and then enter Dispur in the 2026 election. He said to make sure of this arithmetic, the BPF workers from primary to block and district-level must work hard with responsibility.

On the issue of MP Naba Sarania’s controversial ST certificate, he said that he had heard the report of the state-level scrutiny committee but not the verdict of the High Court or the Supreme Court. He, however, said people no longer want polarised politics but politics of equality and development.

Also Read: 'Government working relentlessly for uplift of disadvantaged sections of society’: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma

Also Watch: