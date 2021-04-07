Brigadier AS Kasana visits 72 Assam Girls (Independent) Coy NCC

A CORRESPONDENT



LAKHIMPUR: The National Cadet Corps (NCC) in India was formed as the outcome of National Cadet Corps Act, 1948 on 15th Jul 1948. This Unit was initially raised as 4 Assam Girls Battalion at Nagaon in 1964 with group headquarter in Tezpur. In 1969, the unit was re-named as 72 Assam Girls (I) Coy NCC. In August in 1977, the unit was shifted Nagaon.

The Group Commander of the unit, Brigadier AS Kasana, Vir Chakra, visited the Lakhimpur unit of 72 Assam Girls (Independent) Coy NCC, North Lakhimpur on Tuesday. All ranks of 72 Assam Girls (Independent) Coy NCC, North Lakhimpur had done meticulous arrangements for the visit and he was received by OC and escorted to the flag area by pilots. A guard of honour was given by the cadets to the guest with weapons. The Group Commander was introduced to all ranks, office staff and NCC Officers. NCC Officer Rajumoni Gogoi and junior cadets of Laluk HS School accorded him warm welcome by felicitating with gamosa. Unit mementos were also gifted to all the guests. OC, Colonel Jasbir Singh Cheema briefed about the works and achievements of the unit to the Brigadier. It was highly appreciated by the Brigadier.

Interacting with the NCC officers and cadets, Brigadier AS Kasana exhorted them to excel in whatever they did. The visit was graced by the presence of Colonel CM Bopanna of NCC Group HQ, Sub Dasrath, College NCC Officers Dr. Subhanjali, Dipali Neaog, Binita Saharia, and Rajumoni Gogoi, Senior GCI Sangita, Hav Johny, Hav Akhil, NK Sumer, Cadets of Dhemaji College, Dhemaji Girls' College, Lakhimpur Girls' College, LTK College, Azad and Laluk HS School.

