BTC Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro calls on Assam Governor Laxman Acharya at Raj Bhawan

KOKRAJHAR: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTC Pramod Boro on Friday evening called on the Governor of Assam Laxman Acharya at Raj Bhawan and invited him to grace the celebration of “International Day of Peace” in Kokrajhar on September 21.

CEM Boro, following his courtesy visit to Raj Bhawan on Friday evening, announced that Assam Governor Laxman Acharya will visit Kokrajhar on September 21. He said the Governor had graciously accepted their invitation to grace the grand celebration of the International Day of Peace on September 21 to be held at the Bodofa Cultural Complex, Kokrajhar. “We look forward to welcoming him to Kokrajhar, “The City of Peace.” This will mark Governor Laxman Acharya’s first visit to Kokrajhar, he added.

Earlier, BTC CEM, along with Deputy Chief Gobinda Chandra Basumatary, several EMs and the Secretary Jatin Bora, met with the Governor to brief him on various aspects of the BTR region, including its multi-religious and multi-lingual culture, tradition, heritage, resources and development progress.

