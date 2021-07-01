BTC Sports Executive Member Daobaisa Boro Distributes Sports Materials in Chirang

CORRESPONDENTS



KOKRAJHAR/BONGAIGAON: Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Executive Member (EM) for Sports and Youth Welfare department, Daobaisa Boro on Wednesday distributed varied sports equipments under Bodoland Vikash Yojana for the year 2019-2021 to the heads of educational institutions of Chirang district.

Handing over the sports items, which include football, volleyball, nets and jerseys in the ceremonial distribution programme held in the conference hall of the District Centre, Kajalgaon, BTC Executive Member Boro said that the present BTC government had already taken various steps to develop all kinds of sporting activities in the region. He said, "In recognition of the need to inculcate the sporting spirit among the youths, the BTC government has thought of including sports as one of the academic subjects in our educational institutions, like in Manipur, because many of our educational institutions will now have Physical Instructor or coach to teach the students who aspire to pursue sport activities."

He further informed that they had also decided to establish subdivisional sports office in all the civil subdivisions of BTR within September in a bid to bring the government services to general public's doorsteps. He also hoped that if the clause of BTR Accord for setting up of SAI Centres in three districts like Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri would be implemented properly they could engage many unemployed youths of the region.

Boro called upon all the headmasters and heads of the institutions to get vaccinated. He also urged leaders and intellectuals to bring about awareness on the vaccination drives in their respective places. Later, the EM laid the foundation at Baikhungaon, Kajalgaon for construction of District Sports Officer's office-cum-Youth Hostel under SOPD (BTC).

In these programmes, former BTC MCLA Maoti Brahma Hazowary, organizing secretary of UPPL, Khanin Boro and principals and headmasters of different Higher Secondary schools and High Schools were present.

Also Read: BTR EM Daobaisa Boro distributes masks, sanitizers among media persons in Kokrajhar



