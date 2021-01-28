BTR Accord centres around unity and integrity, self-reliance: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Correspondents

TANGLA/UDALGURI: State Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the BTR Accord was centered around the concept of 'self reliance', 'unity' and 'integrity' among the communities in the Bodo belt.

Addressing the 1st BTR Accord Day at Ambagaon in Udalguri district on Wednesday, he said, "The self-reliance ideology of Upendranath Brahma has been achieved through the Bodo pact and the elected representatives have shouldered the responsibility for bringing rapid progress and development in the region."

"BTR will be a model for development, not only in Assam but also in India in the future," said the minister. He also asserted that a total of 11,000 families would be provided with land pattas in the Bodo belt within a fortnight. He stated that the government welfare schemes would be implemented in a transparent and corruption-free manner in the Bodo belt. He also announced that the State Government would set up new colleges in the four districts of the Bodo belt, establish a BodolandUniversity campus in Udalguri district and declare Tamulpur as a district.

Bodoland Territorial Council Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro along with BTC Deputy Chief Executive Member Gobindo Basumatary also distributed land pattas to 11 families on the occasion.

During the programme, the Pramod Chandra Brahma Memorial Literary Award was conferred to Surath Narzary, the former Principal of Kokrajhar College, and the Nileswar Brahma Memorial Cultural Award was conferred to Arun Kumar Narzary.