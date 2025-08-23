BTR Gorkha Samaj honours community leaders with Gorkha Gaurav Samman

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: The central committee of BTR Gorkha Samaj celebrated the 34th Nepali Language Recognition Day and its 5th Foundation Day with a daylong celebration at Saralpara in Kokrajhar district on Thursday. The event witnessed the presentation of the Gorkha Gaurav Samman, an honour given to distinguished members of the Gorkha community in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), for their contribution in various fields. General Secretary of Assam Gorkha Sammelan and Officer on Special Duty to the BTC CEM Pramod Boro, Raju Dhakal, was conferred the Gorkha Gaurav Samman honour for his leadership, community advocacy, and efforts to safeguard the rights and identity of the Gorkha community in the state particularly in the five districts of Bodoland Territorial Region(BTR). He has been at the forefront of addressing crucial issues, including the D-voter problem, biometric errors, land rights, and political representation, while also initiating grassroots programmes in health, education, and welfare. Other recipients of the award included cultural activists Shanta Sirpali and Ram Rai, senior journalists Krishnaraj Sangraula and Nand Budhathoki, and MCLA Madhav Chetry. The programme was attended by Kokrajhar East MLA Lawrence Islary, former ministers Chandan Brahma and Former Deputy CEM of BTC Kampa Borgoyary, among others.

