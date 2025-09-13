Cabinet Minister Atul Bora plants saplings at ‘Prime Minister Neem Alley’

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In Numaligarh of Golaghat district, to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the inauguration of the country’s first Assam Bio-Ethanol Project on September 14, a ‘Prime Minister Neem Alley’ has been created. Along a 2.2 km-long newly-constructed road near the event venue, around 700 neem saplings have been planted through the special initiative of Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia.

On Friday, Cabinet Minister Atul Bora visited the road and planted neem saplings there. Expressing joy in planting the saplings, Agriculture Minister Bora also praised Saikia’s efforts.

Also Read: AGP Chief Atul Bora Meets Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio in Dimapur

Also Watch: