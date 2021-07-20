Cabinet ministers reviews drought-hit areas in Sarupathar

 Top
The Assam Government has declared Sarupathar as a drought-hit area under Golaghat district, saying that agriculture was badly hit due to scanty monsoon rains.

  |  20 July 2021 3:58 AM GMT

A CORRESPONDENT

SARUPATHAR: The Assam Government has declared Sarupathar as a drought-hit area under Golaghat district, saying that agriculture was badly hit due to scanty monsoon rains.

Meanwhile, ministers Ashok Singhal and Jogen Mohan reviewed drought-hit areas in Sarupathar on Saturday. Minister Ashok Singhal said, "As discussed in the cabinet, today we visited and reviewed the drought-hit areas of Silonijan gaon panchayat in Sarupathar under Golaghat district along with Revenue and Disaster Minister Jogen Mohan and MLA of 94-Sarupathar, Biswajit Phukan." He also assured that he would leave no stone unturned to help the farmers who were suffering due to inadequate rainfall in the area. "All the farmers who have been affected due to scanty monsoon rain will get compensation for their losses," he said.

