Cachar Court Awards Life Imprisonment to Ajmira Begum Laskar for Killing Her Two Minor Daughters

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track) of Cachar, Bankim Chandra Das, sentenced Ajmira Begum Laskar, 24, to life imprisonment for murdering her two minor daughters.

The sensational incident happened in 2023 in the Kachudaram area, where Ajmira allegedly killed her two minor daughters, who were 3 years and 10 months old, respectively. Ajmira’s husband, Babul Haque Laskar, filed an FIR against her, alleging that she had killed the minors by drowning them in the pond.

Ajmira was Babul’s second wife, who had another daughter from his first marriage. Ajmira gave birth to two more daughters after the wedding. Eventually, their conjugal life started to sour, and Ajmira moved to her parents’ house. Babul later brought her back home, but they continued to fight.

On September 1, 2023, Babul found his daughters dead in the house. Ajmira confessed to her crime, though she insisted that she had tried to die by suicide, along with killing her two daughters, and accordingly plunged into the pond with them. But she survived while her minor daughters could not.

Also Read: Major Gaurav Kr Singh Sentenced to Life for Wife's Murder in Guwahati.