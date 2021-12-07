Cachar DC Keerthi Jalli holds citizens' meet for mitigation of urban flood in Silchar

A CORRESPONDENT



SILCHAR: Cachar District Administration held a citizens' meet at the conference hall of Deputy Commissioner's office. A unanimous decision has been taken in the meeting to clean the town's sewerage and drains to save it from the onslaught of mini-floods caused by rain water logging. The decision was taken in the meeting of eminent persons which was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli at Silchar at the initiative of Disaster Management Authority of Cachar.

Taking part in the discussion, MLA Dipayan Chakraborty asked the Water Resources Department to submit the status report of the sluice gate, availability of water pumps to drain our accumulated water as early as possible. MLA Mihir Kanti Shome suggested widening the drains and evicting the illegal settlements over the drains.

Speaking during the occasion, DC Jalli urged the members to provide realistic suggestions so that the problem of water logging could be solved once and for all. She also indicated the issue of encroachment of big drains by the people at various parts of the town. At the same time, she also appealed to the citizens of the city to bring behavioural change so as not to throw plastic, polythene and other garbage directly in the drains.

Dr. Asim Kanti Dey, a professor at NIT, said that if there is flood in Bangladesh downstream of Barak, the water level in Silchar increases and also because Barak river bends at too many places, the banks get broken at various places.

Dr. Devmalya Ghosh emphasized both long-term planning and short-term planning to have a proper understanding of this phenomenon. Nominee of MP Silchar, Pulak Das opined that both local experts and professionals from the valley needs to be consulted to alleviate the problem of stagnant water, stated a press release.

Also Read: Cachar DC Keerthi Jalli inaugurates knowledge hub, Jal Shakti Kendra

Also watch:



