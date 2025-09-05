Cachar District Authorities Propel Bharat Mala Initiatives Ahead

The deliberations also covered specific challenges in the Karaikandi area linked to the Badarpur Bypass under Package-3, underscoring the administration’s commitment to removing bottlenecks and ensuring unhindered development. In addition, issues concerning Rongpur High School and Rongpur Police Out Post under the Silchar-Vairengte Package-1 were discussed, alongside a review of compensation disbursement and the availability of additional funds. The meeting further examined approval for the 3A notification and preparation of 3D and 3G reports for the Silchar-Vairengte Package-2, marking another critical step in project advancement.



By steering this comprehensive review, the District Commissioner reiterated the Cachar District Administration’s resolve to provide all necessary support for the timely completion of these nationally significant projects. The meeting highlighted the district’s proactive approach in addressing ground-level issues, fostering inter-departmental coordination, and pushing forward with an infrastructure vision that promises to enhance connectivity and strengthen the socio-economic fabric of the Barak Valley.