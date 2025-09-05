Cachar District Authorities Propel Bharat Mala Initiatives Ahead

Silchar: In a decisive step towards fast-tracking major national infrastructure works under the Bharat Mala Project, District Commissioner, Cachar, Mridul Yadav, IAS, chaired an urgent Land Acquisition Meeting with the objective of resolving pending issues and ensuring smoother progress of multiple infrastructure packages, brought together senior officials of the District Administration, representatives from the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), concerned departmental officials, and key stakeholders.
During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the Silchar-Badarpur-Churaibari Package-1, which included clearance of land at Srikona, addressing land-related matters within the Defence Estate at Tarapur, and undertaking the crucial task of relocating various government and private institutions to facilitate timely execution of the project. Equally significant attention was given to the Panchgram and Badarpur bypass projects under Package-2 and Package-3, where the preparation of an additional 3G report was reviewed to accelerate the ongoing process.
The deliberations also covered specific challenges in the Karaikandi area linked to the Badarpur Bypass under Package-3, underscoring the administration’s commitment to removing bottlenecks and ensuring unhindered development. In addition, issues concerning Rongpur High School and Rongpur Police Out Post under the Silchar-Vairengte Package-1 were discussed, alongside a review of compensation disbursement and the availability of additional funds. The meeting further examined approval for the 3A notification and preparation of 3D and 3G reports for the Silchar-Vairengte Package-2, marking another critical step in project advancement.
By steering this comprehensive review, the District Commissioner reiterated the Cachar District Administration’s resolve to provide all necessary support for the timely completion of these nationally significant projects. The meeting highlighted the district’s proactive approach in addressing ground-level issues, fostering inter-departmental coordination, and pushing forward with an infrastructure vision that promises to enhance connectivity and strengthen the socio-economic fabric of the Barak Valley.
