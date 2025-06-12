Cachar gears up for International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21

SILCHAR: In a proactive move to promote holistic well-being and preventive healthcare through the ancient practice of yoga, a preparatory meeting was held at the District Commissioner’s Office, Cachar, ahead of the International Yoga Day celebrations scheduled for June 21. Chairing the session, District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, stressed on the need for an inclusive and grassroots-level campaign that connects every segment of society with the essence of yoga.

Emphasizing the importance of unified and community-driven participation, DC Yadav directed the District Nodal Officer, AYUSH, to devise a well-structured programme that brings together educational institutions, departmental offices, health bodies, and rural and urban communities. “Yoga is a symbol of India’s preventive health heritage. We must make this day a movement that reaches every village, every ward,” he declared, reinforcing the Government’s commitment to a healthier future.

Additional District Commissioner, Dr. Khaleda Sultana Ahmed, ACS, in-charge of Health, concluded the meeting with a motivating address, highlighting the significance of coordinated planning and inter-departmental synergy to ensure maximum outreach and impact of the Yoga Day observance. She urged all departments and stakeholders to collaborate effectively to deliver a well-executed and people-friendly event.

The meeting was marked by the presence of Assistant Commissioner and In-charge of the Regional Office, Information & Public Relations, Barak Valley Zone, Deepa Das, ACS; Assistant Commissioner and Lakhipur Circle Officer, Lakshyajeet Gogoi; Joint Director of Health Services, Dr. Shibananda Roy; District Programme Manager, NHM, Rahul Ghosh, along with other key health officials and departmental representatives.

The session concluded with a collective commitment to uphold the spirit of public health promotion, inspired by yoga and wellness. With a unified vision and collaborative approach under the dynamic leadership of DC Mridul Yadav, Cachar district is poised to emerge as a beacon of integrated, transparent, and citizen-focused healthcare governance, stated a press release.

