Call for Opposition unity to defeat ‘authoritarian rule’: Dr Nagen Saikia

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A strong appeal for unity among all opposition political parties to safeguard democracy and protect citizens’ rights was made at a massive citizens’ convention organised by the Dibrugarh District Citizens’ Convention on Friday.

Addressing the gathering through a recorded message, noted litterateur Dr Nagen Saikia called upon people from all walks of life to actively participate in the struggle to establish a democratic and people-centric system of governance by defeating what he described as an “authoritarian and oppressive ruling establishment” in the upcoming elections.

The convention, held at the Amolapatti Natya Mandir in Dibrugarh, witnessed the participation of several hundred people from different parts of the district. It was organised with the central objective of “Save Democracy, Protect Citizens’ Rights.” The meeting was presided over by Dibrugarh District Citizens’ Convention president Sarat Chandra Neog, executive president Ranjan Gogoi, and trade union leader Meera Tanti.

In his message, Dr Nagen Saikia stressed that if democracy is to survive and constitutional rights are to be protected, all non-BJP political forces must urgently come together and contest elections unitedly. He underlined that collective public participation is essential to restore democratic values and counter divisive politics.

The convention’s draft resolution was presented by general secretary Uttam Kumar Chetia, outlining the concerns over erosion of democratic institutions and civil liberties.

Speaking at the event, Sarat Chandra Neog emphasised that opposition unity is the only effective way to counter forces that undermine the Constitution and democratic norms. He urged opposition parties to take immediate steps to ensure a single, united front in the forthcoming elections.

Leaders from several opposition parties echoed the sentiment. Among those present were Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Gaurav Gogoi, Assam Jatiya Parishad President Lurinjyoti Gogoi, CPI(M) state leader Nirankush Nath, CPI Assam state secretary Kanak Gogoi, CPI(ML) state secretary Vivek Das, and Raijor Dal representative Dhairya Konwar. All leaders unanimously expressed their commitment to forging opposition unity to defeat the BJP in the elections.

A resolution adopted unanimously at the convention welcomed the public assurances given by opposition leaders regarding united electoral participation and called upon citizens to extend active support at the grassroots level to make the unity process successful.

Representatives of civil society from Guwahati, including Paresh Malakar and advocate Santanu Borthakur, were also present at the programme, lending their support to the call for democratic consolidation.

