Camp mode programme launched to step up Aadhaar enrollment in Hailakandi

A Correspondent



Hailakandi: With a view to step up Aadhaar enrollment drive, a camp mode programme is being organised in various institutions throughout the district. An order issued to this effect here on Monday by Additional Deputy Commissioner, RK Dam stated that the camp mode programme is being launched in different institutions to step up the Aadhaar enrollment.

The order stated that the principal or headmaster of the concerned institution have to ensure that their students come forward for Aadhaar enrollment. Further, the order asked the principal or headmaster to engage a verifier from their schools to verify the Aadhaar forms during camp mode operation.The verifier will also cross-check the documents furnished by the students such as name, address proof, age proof, etc. The empanelled vendor will provide equipment and manpower against the institutions for smooth conduct of the camp mode Aadhaar enrollment programme.