Canadian Author Anne Carson Awarded 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature

Canadian poet, essayist, and classicist Anne Carson has been awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature. The Swedish Academy praised her "bold and inventive oeuvre" which creates "new forms for contemporary literature" through a playful dialogue with classical traditions.

Carson, 76, was reportedly in Iceland "listening to the wind" when she received the surprise notification from the Academy.

Her pioneering career has famously dismantled the boundaries dividing poetry, prose, translation, and academic scholarship. By blending scholarly inquiry with creative writing, she reimagines ancient Greek literature—including the works of Sappho and Euripides—through startlingly modern, genre-defying voices.

Born in Toronto, Carson earned her PhD in classics from the University of Toronto and has taught at several elite institutions, including Princeton and Michigan. Her landmark 1998 verse novel, Autobiography of Red, captured international acclaim by updating an ancient myth into a provocative contemporary love story.

Carson is the 19th woman to win the literary prize, which includes an award of 12 million Swedish kronor (approximately $1.2 million).

The accolade cements her status as a visionary master who transforms historical antiquity into an unsettled, living terrain of human emotion.