Cancer Drug Prices Slashed by Up to 90% as NPPA Directs Capped Rates

New Delhi: In a major relief for thousands of patients across India, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has released a revised list reducing the Maximum Retail Prices (MRPs) for 543 brands of non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines. The new, capped rates will legally take effect on November 9, 2026.

This intervention stems from the government’s October 17 directive enforcing Trade Margin Rationalisation (TMR), which permanently caps middle-tier distribution and retail markups at 30%. Previously, unmonitored retail margins for life-saving oncology medications had skyrocketed between 170% and 700%.

The Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers stated that the initiative targets 137 identified drug formulations and is projected to scale back out-of-pocket patient healthcare expenditures by ₹2,500 crore annually.

According to the official Press Information Bureau (PIB) release, prominent brands are witnessing massive drops. For instance, RPG Life Sciences’ Fulbreca injection will plummet from ₹26,072.16 to ₹5,491, while Abbott Healthcare’s Bevacizab vial drops from ₹21,767.70 to ₹5,930.13. Select generic blockbusters like Palbopro recorded price drops exceeding 93% (falling from ₹40,421.33 to ₹2,720).

However, public health watchdogs urge cautious optimism. While welcoming the steep reductions, a representative from the Jan Swasthya Abhiyan (JSA) cautioned that “the TMR policy framework still leaves several high-cost, single-source patented oncology originators completely untouched”.

The NPPA has instructed all hospitals and local pharmacies to adjust pricing displays by the November deadline. The list remains dynamic and will expand continuously on the NPPA Portal as remaining manufacturers submit their mandatory self-compliance documentation. Patients can instantly verify the new prices using the government's Pharma Sahi Daam application.