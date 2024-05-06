Candlelight service in Dibrugarh marks anniversary of crisis in Manipur

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The Kuki-Zo community of Dibrugarh city gathered for a candlelight service on the first anniversary of the ongoing ethnic crisis and divide between two communities in Manipur. This crisis has been marked by unprecedented levels of hatred and violence, unparalleled in the history of independent India.

The day was observed with reverence to honour fallen heroes and innocent victims of the violence, with similar services held in other locations, including at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

In Dibrugarh, the event was organized by the Kuki Worship Service (KWS) in collaboration with the Dibrugarh Mizo Welfare Association.

It was chaired by Thongminhao Haokip and began with an invocation from KWS Chaplain Joseph Thangngew, followed by greetings from Pu. Paolen Chongloi. Dr. Lamkholal Doungel, Chairman of KWS and Executive Member of Kuki Inpi Assam, delivered the keynote speech and exhortation.

He emphasized the importance of standing against societal evils and moving forward, guided by the teachings of Christ, to achieve peace and unity. Dr. Doungel referred to the biblical passage Exodus 17:8–16, which recounts lessons from Aaron and Hur under Moses’ leadership.

He stated, “Following after God doesn’t mean you’re free from attack, but you are free from defeat.” The service included heartfelt accounts from two survivors of the conflict: an elderly man in his 80s, Pu Letkhokam Vaiphei, and a young student of Manipur University, Boilun Haokip. They both described their harrowing experiences and the challenges they faced.

Musical performances were a poignant part of the event. Lalam Hengna and Jefani Changsan performed the song “Ki khen thei ihipoi” (meaning “we can’t afford to be apart”), which gained popularity following the atrocities against the community. Ms. Cindy Haokip also sang a song promoting unity with her melodious voice.

A moment of silence was observed to honour the victims, followed by prayers for peace, unity, and triumph over evil. Representatives from the Mizo Welfare Association and the Dibrugarh Inter-Church Forum (DICF) also participated in the event.

The President of DICF, Denis Bird, commended the KWS for organizing the programme and expressed sorrow over the situation in Manipur. He stressed that prayer and initiatives like this are essential to bringing about change.

The event concluded with closing remarks from Jampu Guite and a candlelight ceremony, symbolising hope and unity. All participants lit candles, marking the end of the solemn and impactful service.

Also Read: Meitei and Kuki-Zomi organizations mark one year of ethnic conflict in Manipur in separate events (sentinelassam.com)