Case filed against AGP president Atul Bora for MCC violation

A CORRESPONDENT



LAKHIMPUR: A case was filed on Thursday at North Lakhimpur Police Station against Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) which has been in force across the State in connection with the Assam Legislative Assembly Election - 2021.

Notably, the AGP president delivered speech on the secrecy and confidence of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), violating the MCC, while addressing a public rally organized in support of No. 110 Naoboicha LAC AGP candidate Jayanta Khaond at Juva Nagar High School premises on March 22 under the LAC. Thus, he induced the voters to cast their vote for the party candidate. This issue came to the notice of Election Commission of India.

The case was filed by Utpal Borah, the Returning Officer of Naoboicha LAC, as per instructions issued by the ECI and MCC Monitoring Cell in-charge of Lakhimpur Election District.

Also Watch: Tea workers stage protest demanding hike in daily wages

Also Read: Atul Bora from Koliabor: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career



