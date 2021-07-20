 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

CCOEEE protest against Electricity (Amendment) Bill in Biswanath Chariali

Co-ordination Committee of Electricity Employees, Engineers and Pensioners (CCOEEE) restored to a series of agitation programmes against the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021

CCOEEE

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  20 July 2021 5:31 AM GMT

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Co-ordination Committee of Electricity Employees, Engineers and Pensioners (CCOEEE) restored to a series of agitation programmes against the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which is listed to be tabled in the ensuing monsoon season of the Parliament.

The CCOEEE has resolved to stage a protest, satyagraha and a one-day strike on August 10, 2021. A two-hour-long protest was held in front of the subdivision office and Power Station, Biswanath Chariali on Monday following COVID-19 protocol.

Also Read: Go for power reforms, but keep public sector features intact: CCOEEEP


Also watch:

Tags: CCOEEE Electricity (Amendment) Bill Biswanath Chariali 
Categories: NE News Assam News 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X