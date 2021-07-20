CCOEEE protest against Electricity (Amendment) Bill in Biswanath Chariali

A CORRESPONDENT



BISWANATH CHARIALI: Co-ordination Committee of Electricity Employees, Engineers and Pensioners (CCOEEE) restored to a series of agitation programmes against the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which is listed to be tabled in the ensuing monsoon season of the Parliament.

The CCOEEE has resolved to stage a protest, satyagraha and a one-day strike on August 10, 2021. A two-hour-long protest was held in front of the subdivision office and Power Station, Biswanath Chariali on Monday following COVID-19 protocol.

