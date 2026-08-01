CCTV Footage Sparks Safety Concerns in Pathsala After Daylight Cash Snatching, Rash Driving Crash

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: The recent incidents of A daylight cash snatching and a rash driving accident, both captured on CCTV, have raised fresh concerns over public safety and road safety in Pathsala, Bajali district.

In the latest incident, motorcycle-borne snatchers allegedly robbed a man of Rs 5.40 lakh in cash outside an HDFC Bank branch after he arrived to deposit the money. The victim, Utpal Roy of Helona village, was targeted moments before entering the bank. The accused fled on a motorcycle with the cash, and the entire incident was captured on CCTV. Pathsala police have launched an investigation to trace the suspects.

In another incident, also captured on CCTV a few days earlier, a Maruti Baleno AS19L7794 allegedly being driven in a rash and negligent manner on the extreme left side of the road rammed into a scooty from behind.

The impact threw one rider onto the road, while the other was reportedly dragged nearly 15 to 20 metres. His helmet is believed to have saved his life. The injured youth sustained multiple serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment. The car has been seized by Pathsala police as part of the ongoing investigation, and the victim’s family has lodged an FIR at Pathsala police station.

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