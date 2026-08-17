Census 2027: Staff shortage, uneven HLB allocation spark concerns

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: As the Census of India prepares to launch its house-listing and housing census for 2027 from tomorrow, significant concerns have emerged over the appointment of enumerators in the Phuloni and Donka Revenue Circles of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts.

Reports indicate that the Phuloni and Donka Circle offices are severely understaffed, leading to confusion during the distribution of census materials. Delays in issuing appointment letters and distributing essential materials have left many enumerators and supervisors facing considerable logistical difficulties.

Allegations have also emerged regarding the uneven allocation of Houselisting Blocks (HLBs), with some enumerators reportedly burdened with excessive workloads while others were left off the duty roster. Among those affected are officials suffering from serious health conditions who, despite their circumstances, were allegedly not granted exemptions. This has led to widespread discontent among physically unfit officials, who have expressed frustration at being compelled to participate under challenging conditions.

The Phuloni and Donka Revenue Circles cover a large number of villages spread across both plain and hilly areas. Several enumerators and supervisors have been appointed to cover the extensive region, raising concerns about whether they will be able to effectively complete the assigned work within the stipulated period.

The appointed personnel have also reported substantial technical difficulties in operating the HLO apps, reportedly due to a shortage of technical support. It is noteworthy that only one female technician has reportedly been designated to assist with the census operations, leaving many enumerators struggling to resolve technical issues.

With the census exercise set to begin tomorrow, the complaints and difficulties faced by frontline workers highlight the urgent need for remedial measures to ensure the smooth and efficient conduct of the census in the region.

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