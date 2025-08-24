Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials laud sports complex at Diphu

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: The newly inaugurated Multi-Utility Sports Complex at the Karbi Anglong Sports Association (KASA) Stadium in Diphu has drawn widespread appreciation from senior officials of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

A CRPF delegation, including Dr. Prem Chand, DIG (CSO) Training Directorate; Dr. Kenjom Ngomdir, CMO (SG)/Commandant (Med); and Inspector Sachin, Chief Coach (Athletics), visited the state-of-the-art facility on Friday. Their visit followed a meeting with Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), at his official residence. The visit was arranged at the advice of Gyanendra Pratap Singh, IPS, former Assam DGP and current Director General of CRPF.

The officials were highly impressed with the modern infrastructure, which houses six dedicated halls for badminton, basketball, futsal, karate, chess, and yoga. The complex also boasts a gymnasium, a 100-seat conference hall, a 1,200-seat multipurpose hall, office and dining facilities, a grand open stage with a 4,000-seat capacity including a VVIP gallery, and a 200-bedded accommodation facility supported by hotels and restaurants.

Calling the KASA Stadium a “unique facility in India,” the CRPF delegation proposed adopting its design as a model for a new sports project in New Delhi.

Expressing pride over the recognition, CEM Ronghang, accompanied by Executive Member Madhuram Lekhte, MAC Headsing Rongphar, and other dignitaries, termed the development a milestone achievement for the people of Karbi Anglong.

Also Read: Central Reserve Police Force’s NE Sector Inspector General inspects 175th Battalion

Also Watch: