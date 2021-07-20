Centre for Indian Trade Union Stages Protest against Price Hike in Bongaigaon

CORRESPONDENTS



BONGAIGAON: Protesting against price hike of essential commodities, Centre for Indian Trade Union (CITU) Bongaigaon district committee, along with All India Democratic Women's Association, and All Assam Maddhyahna Bhojan Karmachari Parishad, staged a demonstration on Monday in front of the DC's office, Bongaigaon.

Hareswar Das, president of CITU, said that though the price hike was increasing rampantly day by day, the government was doing nothing. "Both Central and State governments have no policy to control price hikes. They are just watching. We demand that both governments should take immediate steps to control this," he said.

Several noted persons, including Parimal Chakraborty and Sanjib Dev, were present in this demonstration. Memoranda in this regard were submitted to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister through the Bongaigaon Deputy Commissioner.

DOOMDOOMA: In response to the call by the Centre for Indian Trade Union (CITU) to protest the spiralling price rise of people and other essential commodities, different workers' unions staged a sit-in at Doomdooma Railway Station on Monday by strictly observing COVID-19 protocol.

The members of Hindustan Unilever Workers' Union (HUWU), Akhil Bhartiya Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ABCMS), Nirman Stamina Union and Silpa Sramik Union took part in the protest programme by shouting slogans and displaying placards.

