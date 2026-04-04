Chabua-Lahowal Assembly Seat: Sitting BJP MLA Binod Hazarika Takes on Congress's Pranjal Ghatowar in New Constituency's First Election

Hazarika's path to the BJP ticket was not without internal complications. AGP's Punakon Baruah — who had won the Chabua seat in 2021 after the BJP ceded it to its alliance partner — had also staked a claim for the new merged constituency.

The BJP ultimately chose to back Hazarika, a decision that reflects confidence in his track record but one that required careful alliance management ahead of polling day.

Facing Hazarika is 45-year-old Pranjal Ghatowar, son of veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister of DoNER Paban Singh Ghatowar — a familiar name in Dibrugarh's tea community politics.

The Congress's choice of Pranjal for Chabua-Lahowal is a calculated one. Of the constituency's 1,77,238 voters, approximately 33 per cent belong to the tea community, making it the single most decisive voter bloc in the seat. Pranjal's family roots in the community give him a natural entry point into those conversations.