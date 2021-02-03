 Top
'Chah Bagicha Dhan Puraskar' Mela organized in Morigaon

The Morigaon district administration, in cooperation with the Gopal Krishna Tea State, on Tuesday organized the ceremonial distribution of the third installment of the Chah Bagicha Dhan Puraskar Mela.

  |  3 Feb 2021 5:18 AM GMT

A Correspondent

MORIGAON: The Morigaon district administration, in cooperation with the Gopal Krishna Tea State, on Tuesday organized the ceremonial distribution of the third installment of the Chah Bagicha Dhan Puraskar Mela.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Pijush Hazarika ceremonially distributed the third installment to beneficiaries at the Gopal Krishna playground in presence of Deputy Commissioner Leena Das, Superintendent of Police Dr Nandan Shing Borkala, and other dignitaries. The district administration distributed the allotment letters to 1,478 beneficiaries.

