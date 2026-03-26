Chaiti Chhath Mahaparva Concludes in Dhubri With Thousands Offering Prayers at Sunrise

The four-day Chaiti Chhath Mahaparva came to a close in Dhubri on Wednesday morning, with thousands of devotees gathering at Panchughat and several other ghats across the district to offer prayers to the rising sun.

The concluding ritual of arghya marked the end of the festival, drawing large crowds to the riverbanks in the early hours of the morning.

The Dhubri District Chhath Puja Committee and the Dhubri Municipal Board jointly managed arrangements for water, electricity, and overall logistics at the ghats.

Security was ensured through the deployment of personnel from the police, CRPF, and the BSF water wing, maintaining safety and order throughout the concluding ceremony.

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