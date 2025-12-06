Chaos at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) airport as IndiGo cancels all flights

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: Passengers at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) in Borjhar faced severe inconvenience on Thursday after IndiGo abruptly cancelled all its flights arriving at and departing from Guwahati.

According to sources, disruptions in aircraft landing and take-off operations led to prolonged delays, eventually resulting in the cancellation of many scheduled flights. Passengers who had already completed their boarding formalities were informed of the cancellations only at the last moment, causing widespread frustration and confusion.

Several stranded passengers alleged that despite being made to wait for hours, the airline did not provide any assistance or alternative arrangements. Many had reached the airport as early as 4 am to board their flights to various destinations, only to be notified via mobile text messages that their flights had been cancelled.

Passengers further claimed that IndiGo authorities failed to clarify the exact reason behind the cancellations. Instead, they were reportedly informed that the airline would suspend its flight operations to and from Guwahati for the next two days as well.

The sudden disruption left hundreds of travellers stranded at the airport throughout the day, raising serious concerns about passenger handling and communication on the part of the airline.

