Chatra Divas observed at Biswanath College in Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Biswanath College celebrated the Chatra Divas in a befitting manner for the second consecutive year with a variety of programmes. A meeting started with the lighting of an earthen lamp in honour of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma.

The meeting conducted by Dr. Naresh Thakur, Coordinator of IQAC, witnessed the presence of more than three hundred students, besides teachers and non-teaching staff. Dr. Debashis Sarmah, Assistant Professor of the Department of Physics, and Balin Bhuyan, Assistant Professor of the Department of Assamese, shed light on the life and philosophy of the Bodofa (the guardian of the Bodos). Raktim Medhi, General Secretary of the Biswanath College Students’ Union, also spoke a few lines on the occasion.

The chairperson of the meeting, Dr. Chinta Mani Sharma, made his address by focusing on various facets of the life of the Bodofa, while the vote of thanks was proposed by Dr. Biswajit Sarma.

A cultural event by students from Kanakalata Girls’ Hostel was also presented on this occasion.

The programme was made successful by the support of the office bearers of BCSU, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, the borders of Kanaklata Girls’ Hostel, the teaching staff and non-teaching staff, and the students of the college.

Also Read: Nowgong College celebrates Chatra Divas as a mark of respect of Bodo leader, Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma (sentinelassam.com)