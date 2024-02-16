Chief Airport officer of LGBIA Utpal Badal Baruah brings laurels to Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Aviation Update, a monthly journal published by the Ministry of Civil Aviation has recently published the list of top ten influencing personalities of India in its January issue. Utpal Badal Baruah, the chief airport officer of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport has been selected as one among the top ten most influencing personalities of the nation which brings glory not only to the NE region but also to his birthplace Sootea.

Earlier to this Utpal Badal Baruah has served as the chief Operating officer at Kannur International Airport, North Kerala. The seven others listed by the magazine are JS Gavankar, CEO & Country Head, SAFRAN India, Yogesh Garg, Regional VP De Havilland Aircraft, Shrenik Ghodawat, MD, Star Air, Dr Subba Rao Pavuluri, CMD, Ananth Technologies, Dr Abhay Anant Paskhilkar, Director, CSIR- National Aerospace Laboratories, Sharad Agarwal, CEO-AIESL and Atul Rane, CEO & MD, BrahMos.

Matriculated from Chatia HSS in 1985, Baruah has completed his higher secondary studies from Cotton College with science stream in Assamese medium and earned his engineering degree in Electronic and Communication from Madras. He had joined Airports Authority of India in 1993 and later joined GMR Group. He has served in different parts of the country which include Imphal, Guwahati, Tezpur, Goa, New Delhi, Hyderabad etc. Baruah is one among others who quitted the government job and joined the private sector. He was the officer in-charge during the construction of Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport. He has earned the experience of serving abroad. He has served at Mactan-Cebu International Airport, Philippines since 2014. He is one of the ICAO certified trainers.

He was invited as a key speaker to address the international conference of Civil Aviation held in Singapore (2017) and in London (2019). Besides, Badal Baruah is one of crew members of the Indian delegates visiting the USA in 2022 as per the bilateral treaty held between India and the USA.

He has also authored two books in Assamese “Surjya Utha Deshor Pora Surjya Dubjuwa Desoloi (2012)” and “Jiban Bator Rosh (2020)”. Baruah regularly contributes for The Assam Tribune, Amar Asom, Sadin, Prantik among besides publishing his research based articles in national and international journals. As he was born and brought up in Sootea, he was associated with various organizations of the greater Sootea and visits here frequently. He has initiated prizes in 2011 for the first four highest scoring students from Chatia HSS every year. Organizations and individuals of the greater Sootea area have conveyed best wishes to him on his achievement.

