Childine Sadiya rescued newborn baby in Doomdooma

A Correspondent



DOOMDOOMA: 'Childine Sadiya' rescued a newborn baby from Chapakhowa 30-bedded FRU on Monday and kept the baby in 'Adar' -a special adoption centre under the Government of India - at Tinsukia.

As per information, on receiving tip-off, the coordinator of the organization, Nani Gopal, along with member Binod Buragohain, was able to rescue the baby with the help of Abhijit Gogoi, director of Suryadaya - a non-governmental organization - and a section of conscious medical staff of the hospital. In this way, they were able to foil the attempt of a child labour supplying racket to sell the newborn baby.

Child Safety office, Tinsukia, and District Child Safety Committee will jointly take care in bringing up the baby, informed coordinator Nani Gopal. Coordinator Nani Gopal and other members of the organization like Mukunda Bora, Binod Borgohain and Dikshita Baruah have been able to rescue many such children from the clutches of the child-labour supplying racket from different parts of the district as well as from neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh. Suryadaya Sadiya Childline, while appealing to everyone to extend all cooperation, has given a toll-free number 1098 to contact them in this regard.

