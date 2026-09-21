Children’s book on Zubeen Garg released at Dibrugarh Bar Association’s Zubeen Divas

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: As part of the Zubeen Divas programme organised by the Dibrugarh Bar Association, a children’s book titled ‘Pranar Zubeen Amar Zubeen’, based on the life of renowned singer Zubeen Garg and authored by advocate and writer Prasenjit Kumar Goswami, was released by lyricist, singer and advocate Ajit Borgohain on Saturday.

A song titled ‘Jibon’, written by advocate Ajit Borgohain at Zubeen Garg’s request, was also released on the occasion by senior advocate Jogen Bora.

Bora appreciated the efforts of both the writer and the lyricist, stating that their contributions had brought pride to the Dibrugarh Bar Association. The association felicitated both of them in recognition of their work.

Earlier in the morning, Dibrugarh Bar Association president Hem Chandra Bora paid floral tribute to Zubeen Garg’s portrait.

The programme also featured several advocates performing Zubeen Garg’s songs, creating an atmosphere filled with his music and memories.

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