Chirang district forest department felicitated six persons for conservation of environment, wildlife

OUR CORRESPONDENT



BONGAIGAON: Five environmental workers are felicitated by Chirang district forest department on Wednesday in connection with the celebration of the 73rd Republic Day.

Jayanta Debnath, a journalist from Basugaon, who is also honorary Chirang district forest conservator (non-paid), was felicitated here by Chirang district forest officer Brahmananda Patiri for his lifetime dedication to save forest and wildlife. In his speech, Patiri said that such a felicitation programme was intended for inspiring people for conservation of forest and wildlife.

Several other persons, including Sanatan Deka, Coordinator of Wild Trust of India, Rezaul Hoque, lawyer of forest department (Manas National Park), Sukhbir Singh, Assistant Commandent of SSB D Company, Dipak Gayari, environmental worker, Abdul Maleque Ahmed, journalist, were also felicitated here.

