Client arrested for assaulting lawyer inside Dibrugarh Bar Association premises

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A man identified as Ganga Sagar Paswan, also known as Gama Paswan, was arrested on Saturday after he assaulted Advocate Rajesh Kesari inside the Dibrugarh Bar Association premises, police said. Paswan, who is a client of Advocate Kesari, visited the Dibrugarh Bar Association to meet the lawyer. While at the bar association, Paswan allegedly launched a sudden and severe physical attack on Advocate Kesari, leaving the lawyer injured. Colleagues and other members of the legal fraternity rushed to assist Kesari and immediately informed the Dibrugarh police, who arrived at the scene promptly. A complaint was lodged following the incident, based on which the police took Ganga Sagar Paswan into custody and subsequently arrested him in connection with the alleged assault. Authorities have not yet disclosed the specific charges filed. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and police have opened an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.

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