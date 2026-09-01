Clogged Drains, Not Rivers: Artificial Flooding Paralyzes Nazira Town Again

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Flood-affected residents of Nazira are now facing another form of flooding—severe waterlogging caused by inadequate drainage. Following a spell of torrential rain on Sunday afternoon, several parts of Nazira town, including Ward No. 3, Bapuji Path, and Wards No. 5, 7 and 8, were submerged by artificial flooding.

Residents pointed out that the waterlogging was not caused by overflowing rivers. Instead, they alleged that the town’s drainage channels have become heavily clogged with garbage, plastic waste, and silt carried by the Dikhow river during the devastating flood of July 19. As a result, rainwater could not drain properly, leading to widespread artificial flooding. Dirty and foul-smelling water entered streets, lanes, and several commercial establishments. Pedestrians were forced to wade through contaminated water, while water entering shops reportedly caused considerable damage to traders and their goods.

According to residents, this is reportedly the fourth time during August that Ward No. 3, Bapuji Path and several other parts of Nazira have faced similar waterlogging.

The recurring problem has triggered strong resentment among conscious sections of the public, who have accused the Nazira Municipal Board of negligence and lack of responsibility. Residents also pointed to the absence of a properly planned and scientific drainage system in the town.

Also Read: Guwahati Under Water Again: Residents Lash Out at Administration Over Artificial Flooding