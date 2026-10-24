Clouded Leopard Trapped in Jorhat’s Cinnamara; Fifth Capture in Six Months

In a major relief to local residents, a clouded leopard was successfully trapped by forest officials in the Baghdhora Khariasuk area of Cinnamara on Thursday night. The wild cat had triggered intense panic across the locality after repeatedly straying into human settlements and preying on domestic cattle for several days.

Prompted by desperate complaints from the community, the Jorhat Forest Division strategically placed a cage with bait to capture the animal. This successful operation marks the fifth leopard capture in the district over the last six months, highlighting a sharp escalation in human-wildlife friction.

"Our team worked continuously to safely secure the animal without causing it injury," stated a forest department official. "The rise in straying incidents points heavily to shifting habitat dynamics and seasonal movements near tea estates."

Local residents expressed immense relief following the capture. "We were living under constant fear for our livestock and children," shared a local villager.

Forest authorities confirmed that the captured clouded leopard is undergoing a thorough health assessment. Following standard protocols, the animal will soon be relocated and released into a safe, designated wildlife sanctuary to ensure its long-term preservation.