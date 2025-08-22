CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Launches Phase-II of Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan

Nalbari: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday launched the second phase of the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, an ambitious initiative aimed at boosting women-led entrepreneurship across Assam.

As part of the programme, the Chief Minister distributed financial assistance of ₹10,000 each to members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), enabling them to expand small businesses and strengthen local livelihoods.

Dr. Sarma said the scheme reflects the state government’s commitment to empowering women through financial independence and entrepreneurship. “By supporting SHGs, we are not only uplifting families but also building a stronger foundation for Assam’s rural economy,” he remarked.

The Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan was launched last year with the objective of creating a sustainable model of women entrepreneurship, reducing poverty, and promoting self-reliance among women’s groups across the state.

Officials informed that the scheme has already benefited lakhs of women under its first phase, and the second phase is expected to cover even more SHG members, giving a major push to women-led micro-enterprises in Assam.