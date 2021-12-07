CM Himanta Biswa Sarma offers obeisance at Dhubri Gurudwara

A CORRESPONDENT



DHUBRI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma offered his obeisance at Dhubri Gurudwara and sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the development of Gurudwara on the first day of the three-day celebration of Swahidi Divas of Ninth Guru of Sikh religion, Sri Teg Bahadur Sahib Ji that got underway on Monday.

While addressing the Sikh devotees at Durbar Hall after tying the turban ritual on his head by the members of Sikh Pratinidhi Board, Eastern Zone, Sarma announced sanctioning of Rs. 5 crore for the infrastructural development of one of the most sacred Sikh shrines here.

"Not only this amount of money, whatever you plan in future, will be funded by this government. It is one of the oldest Sikh temples, so all facilities along with amenities should be for the devotees coming from across the country and abroad," Sarma added.

Talking to The Sentinel, Secretary of Sikh Pratinidhi Board, Eastern Zone, Sardar Kulwant Singh expressed deep gratitude on behalf of the board and said that the fund sanctioned by the government would go a long way to build the infrastructure of the Gurudwara and other amenities in days to come.

"Earlier, when Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited on October 14, he sanctioned the construction of a welcome gate at Gauripur on Guru Teg Bahadur Road and said that two lifts will be installed at Gurudwara. We are all overwhelmed by his gestures, devotion and commitment, and pray for him to lead a long healthy life to render services to the people," Singh said.

The three-day celebration of the 346th Swahidi Divas of Guru Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib Ji began on Monday where Sikh devotees across the country and abroad started coming to take part in the celebration. Nagar Kirtan, a procession in the town will be taken out on Tuesday observing all COVID-19 protocols, Gurudwara sources informed.

