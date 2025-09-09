CM Sarma Reviews Preparations for PM Modi’s Visit to Assam

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday chaired a series of review meetings to oversee preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely two-day visit to the state from September 13.

Sarma said Assam was ready to accord a grand reception to the Prime Minister. “Chaired meetings with various stakeholders to review preparations ahead of the ensuing visit of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji,” he posted on X.

During the visit, PM Modi is expected to attend a programme marking the birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati, where he will also release a commemorative Rs.100 coin the legendary singer’s honour.

On September 14, the Prime Minister is likely to visit Mangaldoi in Darrang district to inaugurate the Guwahati Ring Road and a new bridge over the Brahmaputra connecting Kuruwa and Narengi. He is also expected to lay the foundation stone of teh Mangaldoi Medical College Hospital.

Later, Modi is scheduled to travel to Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) in Golaghat district, where he will dedicate to the nation a Rs.4,200 crore bio-ethanol plant, a major step toward India’s clean energy transition.