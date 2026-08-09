CM Sarma Vows Stronger Embankments After Noa, Kulshi River Breaches in Mangaldai

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CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday visited the flood-affected villages of Bengabora and Naharbari under Mangaldai revenue circle and took stock of the situation.

He first inspected the breached portion of the embankment of the Noa RIVER near Bengabora village and reviewed the ongoing repair work. A few days ago, several villages in the area were inundated after the river embankment collapsed.

The chief minister also visited the relief camp set up at the under-construction Anganwadi centre in Bengabora village and met flood-affected people taking shelter at Outala HS School. He enquired about their well-being and assured them of all possible assistance. Following this, he inspected the breached embankment of the Kulshi river at village Naharbari.

Speaking to the media during the visit, Dr Sarma said that the government will take special steps in the future to reconstruct these vulnerable embankments in a much stronger form. He further assured that all necessary assistance as per government norms will be provided to every flood-affected family at the earliest.

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