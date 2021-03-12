CM Sonowal boosts up BJP candidates to renew pledge to serve people

SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT



SILCHAR: Within 48 hours of the visit of Himanta Biswa Sarma and his mega road show, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal dashed off from Guwahati to Silchar to stand in one frame with the party candidates of 7 assembly constituencies of Cachar and share with them the dais at DSA ground in front of the large gathering of their supporters and workers. All the seven candidates after filing nominations went straight to the DSA ground to be addressed by the Chief Minister.

Thursday was considered auspicious for BJP and the candidates who got nominations filed their papers one by one before the district officials at the DC establishment. They included Deepayan Chakraborty (Silchar), Aminul Haque Laskar (Sonai), Parimal Suklabaidya (Dholai), Gautom Roy (Katigorah), Amalendu Das (Borkhola), Mihir Kanti Shome (Udharbond) and Kaushik Rai (Lakhipur). Katigorah, Borkhola and Lakhipur this time have new faces. With that the election battle for BJP begins. The state leadership is also aware of the tough battle for the party in the valley with rebels rolling up sleeves to contest as Independents.

The focus of the state leadership is on the valley to ensure unity and solidarity and better cohesion between leaders and workers. Sarbananda Sonowal in his brief address to the candidates and their workers boosted up their morale and advised them for door to door campaign to woo the voters, banking primarily on the development plank. Congress-AIUDF have forged alliance, but these parties have nothing to offer before the people except to whip up divisive and communal barb, their traditional weapon against BJP. BJP has brought about surge of development in the valley in respect of connectivity, network of highways, roads, faster rail services and air links.

The Chief Minister said Barak has now mini secretariat, logistic biodiversity park and blueprint planned for development of places of tourist interest. Besides, the innumerable welfare schemes and projects of the Centre and the State, he reminded, have changed the socio-economic life of poor and downtrodden as well as tea tribes and workers. The development agenda has to be taken forward by the BJP candidates, ready to face the elections and win with the pledge to serve people sincerely and dedicatedly. This will keep the party on winning track. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, and J P Nadda, National Secretary General, are to visit the valley and address the public rallies at different places.

Sarbananda Sonowal, yet another popular face for the valley, much adored and respected, with his smile and positive mindset, is no, doubt an inspiring personality for the party leaders and workers. The impressive presence at the road show and today's meet indicate notwithstanding the humpty-dumpty aerobatics by some leaders out of selection, BJP is all set to put up a big challenge to opportunistic alliance of Congress and AIUDF. The Chief Minister was at a brain storming session with party leaders and workers in the BJP office here. After that, he flew back to Guwahati.

