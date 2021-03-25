CM will be from Congress party, but I am not after the CM's post: Gaurav Gogoi

GUWAHATI: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, in an interview, said that if the Congress-led 'Grand Alliance' or 'Mahajot' wins the upcoming Assembly elections, the Chief Minister will be from the Congress party. He also stated that there will be no deputy CM as the sole motive of the alliance is only to defeat BJP and halt the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 CAA.



While stating that the party is contesting the maximum number of seats in Assam, it has ruled out any possibility of a deputy CM if the alliance is voted to power. "This alliance was formed to oppose the CAA. There is no question, the Chief Minister face will be from Congress," he further said.

Questioning the BJPs intent Gogoi said that the saffron party is trying to deceive the people. While the BJP is mentioning about the implementation of CAA in West Bengal's manifesto, it has not mentioned about it in Assam's manifesto. "The CAA is a central law, why is BJP using CAA in one state and excluding in another," he said.

The Lok Sabha MP from Kaliabor is being talked about of being the CM face if the grand alliance is voted to power, however, as of now, Congress has not declared any name for the top post.

Meanwhile, Gogoi asserted that he is not after the CM post in the state government and will not represent his father's constituency Titabar as per his last wish.

The three times Chief Minister of Assam, Tarun Gogoi who contested from the Titabar constituency wanted his successor to be from outside the family but a native of the constituency, said Gaurav Gogoi while explaining why he did contest from his father's constituency.

As per reports, Gaurav Gogoi was quoted as saying, "It was my father's last wish that his successor should be someone who has contributed to public service and is not from our family. That is why I am not contesting the polls from the seat. I am glad that AICC leadership has also accepted my father's wishes."

It needs to be mentioned here that for the ensuing elections, the Congress has fielded Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah from the Titabar constituency.

Gogoi further asserted that the absence of senior Gogoi was making the party feel like an orphan as it is heading to the elections.

