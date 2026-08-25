Cognitive Classroom Leads Relief, Education Support for Assam’s Flood-Hit Communities

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Cognitive Classroom (CCR), which has been playing an important role in the field of education across the greater Simaluguri and Nazira areas, has undertaken a commendable initiative to support people affected by the devastating floods of July 19.

Just two days after the catastrophic floods, CCR began providing essential items to flood-affected families through its own efforts. Subsequently, several individuals and organisations came forward with donations and supplies to support the initiative. Among those who contributed were ShanTai NGO of Pune, the 1995 and 1997 batches of former students of Kendriya Vidyalaya Maligaon, the 2000-2002 batch of former students of the Department of Botany, Gauhati University, and Balighat Yuva Samaj, among others.

After distributing relief materials at different locations for 12 days, CCR launched another initiative from August 17 aimed specifically at helping students whose books and other educational materials were destroyed in the floods.

Under the new programme, the organisation has been distributing notebooks, pens, pencil boxes, and other educational supplies to flood-affected students. Dr Dimbeswar Das, Head of the Department of Botany at Gargaon College, has extended support to CCR in this endeavour.

So far, around 450 students from Simaluguri Higher Secondary School, Bartal Higher Secondary School, Shankardev Shishu Niketan, Nazira, Jovial Valley, and Markaz Academy have received the educational materials.

Also Read: CM Sarma briefs Amit Shah on Assam floods; Centre assures full support for relief and rehabilitation