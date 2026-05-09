College principal arrested under POCSO after student’s complaint in Karbi Anglong

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Dr Dipak Kumar Bora, the Principal of Deith Government Model College in Karbi Anglong district, was arrested on Thursday night under the POCSO Act.

According to allegations received, a female student of the college had reportedly been subjected to sexual exploitation and mental harassment by the principal for nearly a year. The accused principal allegedly kept the student silent through threats and intimidation. Unable to bear the mental pressure any longer, the student finally disclosed the entire incident to her mother, bringing the matter to light.

After the victim's family lodged an FIR at Deith police station, the police launched an operation and detained Dr Bora from the Longnit area. According to police sources, due to fears of a possible law-and-order situation, the accused was taken directly to Diphu instead of being brought to the Deith police station. Office-bearers of the Karbi Students' Association strongly condemned the incident and demanded the immediate dismissal of Dr Dipak Kumar Bora from service.

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