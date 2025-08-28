Comic Con India Announces First-Ever Guwahati Edition in November

Guwahati: Comic Con India, the country’s largest pop culture festival, will host its first-ever edition in Guwahati on November 22 and 23. The debut event will bring the celebrated Comic Con experience to Assam and the wider North-Eastern region.

In a press release, Comic Con India said the expansion recognises the region’s growing passion for comics, cosplay, anime, and pop culture. “This new chapter will cater not only to Guwahati but also to fans across the Northeast. It reflects our deeper connection with India’s evolving youth culture and our commitment to celebrating fandom across the country,” the statement read.

Comic Con India began in New Delhi in 2011 and has since expanded to cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata. Known for its blend of comics, cosplay, gaming, anime, and music, the festival has grown into a nationwide phenomenon.

The Guwahati edition will feature spaces for illustrators, independent artists, and creators to showcase their work, along with dedicated gaming and esports zones. Organisers said the event will also present a mix of cultural influences, from local Bihu rhythms to K-pop beats, offering a unique fusion for Gen Z and millennial audiences.

With its arrival in Guwahati, Comic Con India is set to mark a new milestone in the region’s entertainment scene, bringing together fans and creators under one platform of pop culture celebration.