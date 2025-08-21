Communication on nature awareness programme at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary

GUWAHATI: Premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org), in collaboration with its partner organizations, has been conducting a series of awareness programmes over the last few years around Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary under the theme “Conservation and Coexistence.”

As part of this initiative, Aaranyak, in collaboration with the wildlife sanctuary authority, local NGO SHIPA and with support from IUCN CAG organised another programme on August 18 last at various locations within Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary. The event featured two key components—outdoor exposure and indoor interactions—aimed at helping students explore local natural resources and reflect on their roles and responsibilities in conservation.

During the outdoor session, students were introduced to the seasonal flora and fauna of Pobitora, including the iconic Greater one-horned rhino. They learned about the impacts of rising temperatures, floods, and erratic rainfall on the ecosystem and local livelihoods. The discussions also highlighted how unplanned road construction, bridge building, and landscape alterations threaten rhino habitats and pose challenges to then long-term sustainability of the sanctuary.

The indoor session featured interactive activities, including drawing and quiz competitions, designed around the students’ observations from the outdoor exposure Sixty students from Mayang High School, Minerva Academy, Lokapriya GNB High School, and Shankardev Shishu Niketan took part, accompanied by 6 teachers, along with 10 local villagers and tourist guides.

Resource persons included Aaranyak’s Deputy Director of Rhino Research and Conservation Division Dr Deba Kumar Dutta, officials from NGO SHIPA Binod Deka and Nripen Nath, Forest officials Naurattam Deka and Mitul Das and local tourist guide Umesh Deka. Aaranyak official Ujjal Bayan coordinated the event, stated a press release..

Also Read: Assam: Pobitora wildlife sanctuary sees surge in tourists and revenue boost

Also Watch: