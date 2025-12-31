Competitions held under Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat campaign at Nagaon GNDG Commerce College

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Women’s Cell of Nagaon GNDG Commerce College organized an on-the-spot poster making competition and essay writing competition on Monday among students as a part of the Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat campaign to spread awareness and encourage social responsibility.

The event was inaugurated by Bijumoni Pathak, the Vice-Principal of the college, in presence of other faculty members of the Cell and the participating students. In her address, she emphasized on raising massive public awareness, ensuring legal compliance, girl’s empowerment, and on promoting girls’ education, etc. Professors Natasha Barua, Dr Puja Neog, Dr Jonali Sarma, Rupshikha Goswami, and Bhupesh Tumung’s presence and active participation encouraged the participants. The first two rank holders will be awarded with certificates and prizes. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr Puja Neog, Assistant Professor, Department of Hindi, Nagaon GNDG Commerce College.

