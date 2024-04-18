Complaint lodged against poor and irregular construction of PMGSY road in Dima Hasao

Haflong: The people of Dima Hasao, upset by the poor and irregular construction of the PMGSY road, recently complained to the Chief Engineer, PWD (Border Roads) about the poor road construction under the PMGSY for the year 2022–2023 from MRL 09 Longkok to Nobdi Daulagupu village, asking for an investigation and subsequent action.

The villagers stated that the work of the 11.21 km stretch road under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, was awarded to one Nagaon based contractor for the construction to the tune of Rs. 5,32,15,323. The time frame for the completion of work was 9 months. But only 50% of the work was completed with very poor quality material which is causing inconvenience to the villagers.

Even during the rainy season the people remain confined to their respective villages as they cannot go out of their villages due to the dilapidated road.

As per the project information board, the road construction should have been already completed last year. However there is no sign of gravel or black topping, nor proper drainage system. Only a broken culvert pipe could be seen.

Besides, an amount of Rs 67,61,000 have been allotted for maintenance of the road for a period of 5 (five) years after the completion of road. The people have demanded a proper and a fair inquiry into the matter.

